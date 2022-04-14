Indian Arrows take on Sirvodem SC in their IWL 2022 debut clash

Indian Arrows and the Goa-based club Sirvodem SC are set to make their Indian Women's League (IWL) debut on the opening day of the 2021-22 season here at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

Ahead of the campaign opener, Indian Arrows, Head Coach Suren Chettri said, "We are well-prepared for the first game of the season and ready to go all-out. As you know, football is always an ongoing learning process. We will keep working as the competition progresses."

When asked about the opponents, Chettri stated, "They are all new to us, we don't have enough idea about them, but the players are ready to take on the pitch and give their best".

On the other hand, Sirvodem SC, who qualified for the league as champions of Goa are looking forward to a strong start to the season. Head coach Chitra was buoyant ahead of the match and discussed in detail about the side's preparations.

"Our girls are confident and have good teamwork. Our strengths will be maintained and the areas to improve can be assessed after the first match," she stated.

Chitra went on to add about their HIWL debut and how the league will serve as a platform for their rising stars. "Sirvodem SC women's team was formed just two years back and we are happy that we could play in the HIWL. Most of our girls are making their debut in this season, which would give exposure and experience to them," she concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor