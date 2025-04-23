Indian football mourns loss of lives in Pahalgam terrorist attack

New Delhi [India], April 23 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday expressed condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

AIFF issued a statement on their official statement, saying, "The All India Football Federation (AIFF) expressed condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack."

"On behalf of the entire Indian football fraternity, AIFF expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam."

"This senseless act of violence has taken away innocent lives and left families and communities shattered. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this heartbreaking time," the statement continued.

AIFF also said that football has "always been a force that unites, inspires, and heals". "In these trying times, we hope that the spirit of togetherness and resilience will prevail over hatred and violence."

A minute's silence was observed before the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 round of 16 match between Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi kicked off at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday, in remembrance of the victims. Both teams wore black armbands in mourning.

The incident has not only shaken the families of the victims but also sparked outrage across the country, as calls grow louder for swift justice and stronger counter-terror measures.Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India's uncompromising stand against terrorism.

"I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only bring to justice the perpetrators of this act, but also the individuals behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation at the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter. Amit Shah then walked around the area amid tight security and was briefed by top officials on the current situation and ongoing operations in the area.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also arrived at the attack site to join the probe and assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the matter, which is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

The NIA team - led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer - visited Baisaran a day after terrorists gunned down a group of tourists in the picturesque meadow, which is located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Official sources privy to the development toldthat "the NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation.

The NIA team is expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the attack site, collect forensic evidence, and help in identifying those responsible for the carnage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor