Indian men's football team to face hosts Malaysia in 2023 Merdeka Tournament semis

New Delhi, Aug 8 The Indian senior men's football team have been drawn against hosts Malaysia in the semi-final of the Merdeka Tournament 2023 after the draw ceremony was held by FA Malaysia on Tuesday.

The match will take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 13. Palestine were drawn against Lebanon in the other semi-final, which will take place earlier on the same day.

It will be India's record 32nd meeting with Malaysia in international matches, with the last one coming in a friendly in Kolkata back in 2011, where the Blue Tigers emerged 3-2 winners.

As per AIFF media release, the Merdeka Tournament 2023 will mark India's first appearance in the competition since 2001 and 18th overall. India's best performance was runners-up in 1959 and 1964.

The winners of the semi-final will clash in the final on October 17. The two losing teams will contest the third-place play-off.

Merdeka Tournament 2023 draw results:

Palestine vs Lebanon (14:00 IST, October 13, 2023)

Malaysia vs India (18:30 IST, October 13, 2023)

Third-place play-off (14:00 IST, October 17, 2023)

Final (18:30 IST, October 17, 2023)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor