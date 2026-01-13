Indian senior women's team begin training in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 13 : A 29-member Indian senior women's team began their training camp in Gurugram, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Blue Tigresses, who assembled in the city a day earlier, held their first training session today and will continue training there till January 14. On January 15, they will leave for Antalya, Turkiye, to play three closed-door friendly matches, as part of their preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026.

The Blue Tigresses first play FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (Ukraine) on January 18, followed by FC Zurich Frauen (Switzerland) on January 21, and FC Schlieren (Switzerland) on January 24, in the city of Manavgat, around 75 kilometres from Antalya.

29-member Indian senior women's squad for January friendlies in Turkiye:

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda, Adrija Sarkhel.

Defenders: Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju, Malati Munda, Astam Oraon, Sarita Yumnam, Sushmita Lepcha, Martina Thokchom.

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Babina Devi Lisham, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Shirvoikar, Rimpa Haldar, Malavika P, Pyari Xaxa, Lynda Kom Serto, Kaviya Pakkirisamy.

