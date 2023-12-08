Indian Super League can help me achieve my dream of becoming best player in India: Vincy Barretto

New Delhi [India], December 8 : In a country where young footballers have forever strived for a platform to channel their love for football and pursue the sport professionally, the Indian Super League (ISL) has been instrumental in bridging the gap between the passions to play the game with the ambition of achieving greater heights within the global sporting landscape. One such talent radiating through the realm of the ISL is Vincy Barretto, who is currently exhibiting his prowess as a winger for Chennaiyin FC.

Hailing from Goa, one of the key football markets in the country, Barretto began his professional career at the Dempo SC academy through which he featured for their club in the U18 division. After this exceptional start, he went on to sign his first senior contract with the reserve team of FC Goa, followed by a brief stint with Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League. Post making 17 appearances for the club and joining hands with the Kerala Blasters FC for about a year, in 2022, he moved to join his current team, Chennaiyan FC, making the youngster one of the few ISL players to have gained the experience of playing for three ISL clubs within such a short span.

Barretto's formative years as a budding footballer went hand in hand with the development of the ISL in India. Talking about how the ISL inspires him to become the most profound version of himself, Barretto said, "For me, this Indian Super League is a good platform to showcase my talent and skills. When you are young, you search for such opportunities. Even when I was in Dempo, that platform allowed me to develop my skills. Now ISL is good for me to constantly improve and prove to myself what all I can do on the pitch. This is something that will help me to be a part of the national team and hopefully become the best player in India."

Despite being two-time league winners, in the previous season, the Marina Machans faced a myriad of challenges with winless streaks and instability impacting the club's overall performance. However, on a personal front, this did not deter the 23-year-old who made a mark for himself with three goals.

"It was a good season for me personally. Last year was a bad year for us, but I gained confidence for myself. I met new, talented players, and with them, I tried to improve myself and this year too I am trying to do the best I can. I will try to score goals but the most important thing for us will be to get into the top-six spots this year," Barretto mentioned in an interaction with the league.

When it comes to Indian football, the drive to go higher up the ladder is synonymous with playing for the national team, a dream that shapes the sporting career of those who succeed in stepping foot into the world of competitive football in the first place. Adding to this notion, Barretto, who donned the jersey of the Blue Tigers in the Asian Games this year said, "Every player dreams to play for the national team. I have already played for the Asian Games and am looking forward to gaining more experience to be able to channel my skills the right way and build the required confidence to be a regular national team player."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor