Indian Super League goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya bids farewell to football

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 : Arindam Bhattacharya spent one of the finest phases of his career in the Indian Super League (ISL), winning the hearts of Kolkata's football faithful. As a goalkeeper, he stood tall as the trusted guardian of the city's green-and-maroon brigade. But two years after bidding farewell to the ISL, Arindam Bhattacharja has now said goodbye to football itself.

The former star goalkeeper announced his retirement through an emotional message on social media, writing, "My body is telling me it's time to stop, but my heart will forever remain beneath those goalposts."

In his heartfelt note, the 35-year-old Bengal goalkeeper reflected on his journey with honesty and warmth. "I'll miss being the loudest one on the pitch, sometimes saying things that might have upset my mother. But my father would smile and say, 'Do whatever it takes to win.' If they were here today, they would surely be proud of the man I've become," he added.

Arindam featured in every ISL season until 2023. After clinching the Golden Glove in the 2020-21 season, the following year proved more challenging. In 11 appearances, he made 29 saves but conceded 19 goals. A leg injury during the first Kolkata Derby sidelined him for four matches, with Shubham Sen and Shankar Roy stepping in. Although he returned and began to find his rhythm again, inconsistency ultimately led him to step down from the captaincy, according to a press release from ISL.

In his farewell message, Arindam expressed deep gratitude to everyone who had been part of his footballing journey: "I'll miss the joy of every save, the weight of the jersey, the roars and the silences, the celebrations and the pain. To my teammates who became brothers, my coaches who shaped me, my fans who loved me, and my family who stood by me, thank you all."

He also shared a heartfelt note for his wife: "Blossom, your love and belief have been my greatest strength. You've made me a better, humbler, and more grateful person."

Reflecting on his early days, Arindam wrote, "At 13, I had only one dream to play for Mohun Bagan or East Bengal and one day face Bhaichung Bhutia. At 14, I first stepped onto the Maidan in Kolkata with that dream in my heart. Today, I'm leaving with gratitude, a few scars, and stories that will stay forever. I, Arindam Bhattacharja, bid farewell with pride, love, and infinite gratitude."

After two impressive seasons with ATK Mohun Bagan, many expected him to stay. But in a surprise move, he joined East Bengal FC, even captaining the side in his debut season. Earlier, despite ATK Mohun Bagan's loss to Mumbai City FC in the 2020-21 ISL Final, Arindam outperformed Mumbai's Amrinder Singh to claim the Golden Glove.

When Amrinder joined ATK Mohun Bagan the following season, Arindam made the bold decision to cross over to their arch-rivals, East Bengal. Later, he signed with NorthEast United FC, making 10 appearances before moving to Inter Kashi in the I-League, the ISL press release added.

Now, after a career filled with grit, resilience, and unforgettable moments, Arindam Bhattacharja has officially hung up his gloves, leaving behind a legacy of passion and pride that will always echo across Kolkata's footballing heart.

