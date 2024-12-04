Indian Super League: Hyderabad aims to overcome losing streak, take on FC Goa at home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 : In-form FC Goa will make the trip to Hyderabad FC, who are looking to snap their two-game losing streak, in the opening fixture of Matchweek 11 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday.

Manolo Marquez had guided Hyderabad FC to the ISL Cup win in 2021-22 and has since then moved on to bring the glory days back at FC Goa.

The Gaurs have had an invigorating campaign thus far, recording four victories and three draws in their nine matches to garner 15 points and sit at the sixth spot in the standings, with 3 games back to back. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are positioned 11th with seven points collected through two victories and a solitary draw after nine encounters, as per an ISL press release.

FC Goa comes into this game after a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the home of Kerala Blasters FC, whereas Hyderabad FC was at the receiving end of a loss by a similar margin away from Mumbai City FC.

Both these sides will look for the win, have the determination to lay their hands on the three points, with the significant focus being on Marquez given his past association with Hyderabad FC.

This season, Hyderabad FC are yet to clinch a victory in their home stadium, having dealt with losses in all three of the matches they have played there thus far. However, the team has taken positive strides ahead off late and they will be eager to put up a performance that could delight the supporters in their backyard, encouraging them to offer their support for the remaining portion of the season.

Until now, Hyderabad FC have conceded three goals from set pieces. This is the joint-most amongst all teams, along with Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC. Contrastingly, FC Goa have not given away a strike from a corner so far.

Will the Gaurs target attack the Hyderabad FC defence aerially given their prowess in that front through Sandesh Jhingan, Iker Guarrotxena, and Armando Sadiku, amongst others?

FC Goa have embraced a positive playing approach in this campaign, evident by them making 161.1 forward passes per match - almost 19 more than Hyderabad FC's tally of 141.9. It shows that the Gaurs look to find answers past the opposition's defence whenever they get possession and the 17 goals they have struck thus far explain that they have been successful in doing so too.

FC Goa have emerged victorious in both of their last two matches against Hyderabad FC. They have also kept clean sheets in these clashes. If they win tomorrow, it will equal their longest winning streak against them in the competition. Further, the Gaurs also have a chance to keep consecutive clean sheets in away encounters for the first time since October-November 2023 (two games).

The two teams have faced each other 10 times in the ISL, with FC Goa and Hyderabad FC emerging victorious five and three times respectively. Two games have ended in a draw.

Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto expressed that his team has been improving their offensive outputs and hoped that similar efforts will bear the desired results against FC Goa.

"I am not a big fan of stats, but the stats show that our entries into the box were much higher when we played Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC. It shows that we have to get the ball more into the opposition's box. We have creative and quick players, who can make chances and take shots to score; that is the target for tomorrow," Singto said as quoted by an ISL press release.

FC Goa head coach Marquez asked his team to not get carried away by their recent wins and instead take things one game at a time to optimise their prospects of getting favourable outcomes.

"When you win three games in a row, people say you are the best, And when you lose three consecutive games, it is 'Go home, go back to your country.' This is football, we cannot let ourselves get carried away when we win or too down when we lose. Right now, we are in a good place with nine consecutive points in this very competitive league. It's difficult, but we need to keep going, stay focused, and prepare," Marquez said.

*Key Players & Milestones

FC Goa's Aakash Sangwan has made 69.8 touches per game in ISL 2024-25 - the second-highest such average by any Indian player and third highest overall (Ahmed Jahouh - 79.3, Mehtab Singh - 71.7). Sangwan has grown to become a staunch figure in the FC Goa playing setup, with several attacking inroads initiating through his endeavours on the flank.

Hyderabad FC's Muhammad Rafi has been critical in helping them disrupt the opposition's offences from the wings, by blocking five crosses in ISL 2024-25, only behind Mohammedan SC's Zodingliana Ralte (6). Rafi will be deployed in the wider areas to break FC Goa's moves towards the goal.

FC Goa's Boris Singh has completed 18.7 successful passes per game in the opposition's half this season, the second-highest such average among Indian players behind Kerala Blasters FC's Vibin Mohanan (22.6). He has scored and assisted once each in the competition, winning 29 duels and making seven successful dribbles too.

