Indian Super League: Tournament's most heated rivalries

New Delhi [India], August 31 : Football without rivalries is just a game. It's the rivalries that bring it alive, adding heartbeat, noise, and drama that keep fans hooked even after the final whistle. In the Indian Super League (ISL), rivalries have grown quickly and fiercely. The league has already created fixtures that supporters eagerly mark on their calendars and wait for with excitement, as per the official website of ISL.

These rivalries have already written themselves into Indian football folklore. Some were born from legacy, some from geography and others simply because neither side could stand the sight of the other winning anything.

The rivalry between Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and East Bengal FC (EBFC) is one of the oldest and fiercest in Asia, stretching back to 1921. The two clubs aren't just among the biggest in Indian football but embody identity. Mohun Bagan Super Giant traditionally drew support from the Ghoti community, the natives of West Bengal while East Bengal FC fans mostly have their roots in the eastern part of Bengal before independence.

When the ISL welcomed MBSG and East Bengal FC in 2020, Kolkata's famous derby found a new home. Salt Lake Stadium today transforms into a cauldron of sound with over 60,000 fans screaming on top of their voices, fireworks exploding and banners stretching across stands. This is no ordinary league fixture but bragging rights for half the city.

For players, winning the derby is as important as lifting any silverware. For fans, losing it is unthinkable. And while teams and coaches may change, one truth remains is that there's nothing in Indian football like the Kolkata derby.

The rivalry between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Bengaluru FC carries a personal edge for the fans, making every clash much more intense.

Kerala Blasters FC are one of the most passionately supported teams not only in the league but also in Asia. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are among India's professional clubs and have a cabinet decorated with trophies. Put these two teams together and you get sparks.

These two rivals first met in 2017 at the JLN Stadium in Kochi when Bengaluru FC entered the ISL and even though the Blues won 3-1, the game was dramatic. Three goals were scored in injury time and heated tackles, close contests and a charged atmosphere ignited the feud.

It was in the stands where the rivalry truly flourished, particularly between Manjappada and West Block Blues, two of the club's notable fan groups. The banter, chants and chatter have kept this fixture alive and kicking.

The last time these two sides clashed in the ISL playoffs was during the 2022-23 campaign where BFC edged the Blasters by a solitary goal.

Every time the two teams meet, social media explodes. On the pitch, the battles are fiery, unpredictable and often season defining. For a neutral, this is modern ISL rivalry at its very best.

At first glance, Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs Bengaluru FC (BFC) might not look as historically rooted as other clashes. But spend just one evening in Marina Arena when BFC come to town and you'll understand why this fixture matters.

The two cities are separated by around 350 km, a few hours by road and that proximity has made the rivalry inevitable. Bengaluru FC's early dominance in Indian football meant they were seen as one of the big clubs when they entered the league in 2017. Chennaiyin FC, however, were quick to carve their own legacy, winning the ISL Cup in 2015 and bringing swagger to the south.

The rivalry dates back to the 2017-18 season. Chennaiyin FC beat the Blues at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium but Bengaluru FC ended up on the winning side when they travelled to Chennai. The final that season saw these two sides clash again and Chennaiyin FC came back from behind to win their second ISL Cup at the Kanteerava Stadium.

The West Block Blues and Chennaiyin FC's Supermachans, one of the club's biggest fan groups, treat this southern rivalry as more than just football.

For the neutral, the beauty of this rivalry lies in its raw unpredictability and you never know what the script will deliver.

Few rivalries in the ISL offer off-field narratives like FC Goa (FCG) vs Mumbai City FC (MCFC). On one side you have FC Goa, the team that represents the football-mad state where the sport is part of daily life. On the other, Mumbai City FC, have grown in stature by winning two Shields and two ISL Cups.

The seeds of rivalry were sown when FC Goa and Mumbai City FC met in crucial playoff games, often producing drama. This West Coast rivalry gained extra spice when former FC Goa head coach Lobera himself switched sides, moving to Mumbai City FC along with key players from his former team. For Goa fans, it was nothing short of shock. That season, Lobera's MCFC side beat FC Goa on penalties to reach the ISL final which they later won.

Historically the matches have since been high-scoring affairs, often featuring top notch goals, dramatic comebacks and plenty of talking points. And when these two meet, you can almost guarantee fireworks.

This rivalry might not be as historic as the Kolkata derby or but has carved its own niche.

The origins are simple. KBFC's passionate fanbase love filling the Salt Lake Stadium, even when it means traveling miles from Kochi. Their sea of yellow often challenges Mohun Bagan's fanbase, creating an atmosphere unlike any other. The same can be said when MBSG fans travel to Kochi.

On the pitch, the encounters have been intense. While MBSG have mostly got the better of their opponents, KBFC have stood toe to toe. One of the Yellow Army's famous wins was during the 2023-24 season when they beat the Mariners in Kolkata.

In many ways, this rivalry symbolizes the old vs new battle in Indian football. MBSG brings tradition while KBFC boast one of the most passionate fanbases in the league. Together, they make every encounter unforgettable.

Notable mentions are FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, MBSG vs Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC vs MBSG, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC.

