Indian Women's Football Team ready for Egypt challenge

The Blue Tigresses are all set to return to action once again as they get ready for their upcoming friendly against Egypt, which is set to kick off on Wednesday. They will look to get in a good performance at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan.

Indian Women's Team head coach Thomas Dennerby feels that putting in a good performance after a break will be important for the team.

"It promises to be a good game against Egypt, and all the girls are feeling ready to return to the pitch once again," said Dennerby. "We have a lot of respect for all our opponents but that does not change our approach to any game. We always want to put in a good performance and play to win."

Captain and centre-back Ashalata Devi believes that the Blue Tigresses are excited to be back playing international matches together, and a brief camp in Goa has helped get the team together to train for the matches against Egypt and Jordan.

"It feels great to be back in national colours once again, after a short break. We're all pumped up and ready to go," said Ashalata. "We have had a good camp in Goa, and it has helped us assess ourselves before going for the two matches. Let's hope for the best."

The Blue Tigresses had earlier assembled in Goa for a brief training camp, before leaving for Jordan, where they are set to face Egypt on Wednesday and Jordan on Friday.

The team had a brief camp in Goa and travelled to Jordan with a squad of 23 players for the two friendlies. A number of youngsters have been included in the squad, with the likes of defender Kristina Devi, midfielder Martina Thokchom and forward Mariyammal Balamurugan who had previously played in different age groups.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor