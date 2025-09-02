India's quest to create AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification history begins with Bahrain clash

New Delhi [India], September 2 : The Indian men's U23 team will take on Bahrain in their AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers Group H opener on Wednesday at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Blue Colts, led by head coach Naushad Moosa, are aiming to qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time ever. In the previous six attempts, India have not made it past the Qualifiers, so Moosa and his youngsters will be gunning to create history in the Qatari capital.

Hosts Qatar and Brunei Darussalam are the other two teams in Group H. The group winners and the four best runners-up across all 11 groups will qualify for the final tournament, to be held in January 2026, in Saudi Arabia.

In the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Moosa said, "I don't think any team is 'big'. It's important to respect every opponent. As far as Bahrain are concerned, we have watched two or three of their matches to prepare. We know Qatar are a very strong side. They play tomorrow, so I'll get some analysis from that game," as quoted from the official website of AIFF.

The Blue Colts have had two separate camps in the lead-up to the Qualifiers. In June, they played two friendly games against Tajikistan (2-3 defeat) and Kygryz Republic (0-0 draw) in Tajikistan. They had a 20-day camp at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru in August. In the last week of August, the India U23s travelled to Malaysia to play two closed-door friendly games against Iraq, where they lost 1-2 and 1-3, respectively.

"All four friendlies we played were tough. But I was happy with the way the team played. We are well prepared - both mentally and physically - and I'm really looking forward to it. We are ready for the opening game against Bahrain," said Moosa.

"Bahrain are a strong side. Watching them, I was very impressed with the way they attack, defend, and the intensity they bring. I have a lot of respect for them. It will be a competitive game, and it definitely won't be easy for Bahrain," he added.

Bahrain head coach Ali Abdulmajed said, "India are a strong team with quality players. We've watched their recent matches, and they have good elements. It will be a 50-50 match. If we manage to deal with India's strengths, we can have the upper hand. But if India succeed in imposing their game, it will be difficult."

After the friendlies in Malaysia, the Blue Colts directly flew to Qatar, arriving in Doha on Saturday, four days before the first match. With temperatures soaring to 43 degrees during the day, Moosa said that the team are gradually adjusting to the different weather conditions.

"It's hot and humid, of course, but in the last few days, we've been trying to adapt as quickly as possible. The boys are working hard. We are working on it by training in the mornings and trying to get used to the conditions. The facilities are very good, and we're excited to play," he noted.

"These matches are very important. U23 tournaments help in the players' development a lot as they get minutes. We need more tournaments like this for better player progression into the senior level," Moosa said.

Captain and centre-back Bikash Yumnam, who accompanied the coach in the press conference, said, "The first match is very important to build confidence and get points. We've been preparing for the last three weeks, and now the boys are ready for the Qualifiers. Every day, we give 100 per cent, and we're really looking forward to making a mark here."

