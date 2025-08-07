Indonesia hold India at bay in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers opener

Yangon [Myanmar], August 7 : The India U20 Women's Team were held to a goalless draw by Indonesia at the Thuwunna Stadium on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in their opening Group D encounter of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The Young Tigresses have one point in the group, which is currently topped by hosts Myanmar, who defeated Turkmenistan 6-1 at the same venue, earlier in the day, as per a press release from the AIFF media team.

An intense midfield battle began right from the kick-off, as both sides looked to assert their dominance. India managed to settle into the game early on, as they were able to pass it around in the opposition half, often creating chances down the wings.

Neha's sixth-minute cross from the left wing deceived the Indonesian defence, leaving Pooja and Sulanjana Raul on the chase at the far post. A simple touch could have posed serious questions to Indonesia goalkeeper Alleana Ayu Arumy, but the ball eluded everyone.

As the clock ticked past the half-hour mark, Sulanjana and Pooja tried their luck from long range. While the former's effort missed the target by inches, the latter saw her shot fly straight into Alleana's hands.

Neha looked lively down the left flank after the change of ends, but the Indonesian defenders worked in unison to isolate the former and gain possession of the ball, the AIFF press release added.

With a little over 20 minutes left, India began to press high in order to induce some panic among the Indonesian defence. Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam intercepted a pass in the attacking third and cut it back for substitute Babita Kumari, who had replaced Neha. The latter, however, was unable to get a touch on the ball. Minutes later, Sibani looked to find Babita again with a cross from the left, but Alleana collected it calmly.

Indonesia's only notable chance of the match came in the 87th minute, when substitute Ajeng Sri Handayani bounded past the India defence and attempted to place the ball at the far post. India goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, however, got down low to make a save before Thoibisana Chanu Toijam cleared.

India had two good chances in injury time, both off free-kicks by Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, one from each flanks. While both the free-kicks were on target, the Indonesian goalkeeper managed to palm them away.

The Young Tigresses will square off against Turkmenistan in their second match at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Friday, August 8, at 18:00 IST, in Group D of the Qualifiers.

