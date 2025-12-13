"Investigation going on": West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas on chaos at Lionel Messi's Event

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 13 : West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas has revealed that the government has ordered an investigation into the matter, and he will not comment on anything regarding the chaotic incident at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium during Argentine legend Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour event on Saturday.

The government has ordered to investigate this matter. An investigation is going on, and I will not comment on anything," Aroop Biswas told reporters.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday after fans expressed disappointment when the Argentine legend left the event at Salt Lake Stadium much earlier than planned, leaving the crowd angry.

Many fans who paid a hefty amount to watch a glimpse of the football icon Messi became angry and began throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands. The angry mob also entered the ground and tried to vandalise the tent and the goal post. The situation escalated, and police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd.

After the incident, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a statement clarifying that Messi's Kolkata show was a private event organised by a PR agency.

"The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul." AIFF shared an Instagram post.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation," the post read.

"We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority," the post read.

