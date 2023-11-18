Iran crush New Caledonia in FIFA U-17 World Cup

Jakarta, Nov 18 Iran secured a 5-0 victory over New Caledonia in Group C of the U-17 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

In the match held at the Jalak Harupat Stadium in West Java province, Iran had a total of 46 shots, compared to New Caledonia's five. With the win, Iran secured a spot in the knockout phase, reports Xinhua.

In the other match of the group, England lost 2-1 to Brazil, while both sides have qualified for the last 16.

In Group D, Poland lost 4-0 to Argentina, who secured the top spot in the group. Japan beat Senegal 2-0, and both teams reached the knockout stage.

