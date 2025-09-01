Iran hammers India 3-0 in CAFA Nations Cup

Hisor [Tajikistan], September 1 : The Indian senior national team lost 0-3 to Iran in their second group stage game of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at Hisor Central Stadium on Monday.

The Blue Tigers put on a valiant effort in the opening half, but three second-half goals meant Iran secured three more points to sit comfortably at the top of the group with six points, according to the Indian Super League (ISL) website.

Khalid Jamil made two changes from the winning squad against Tajikistan. Danish Farooq and Nikhil Prabhu were in the starting XI in place of Jeakson Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte, providing extra support to Suresh Singh Wangjam as India added more protection in midfield to thwart Iran's attack.

The Blue Tigers were quite successful in the opening half, with their defensive approach tight throughout to contain Iran's attacking threat. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was tested on a couple of occasions, but aside from that, the Indian defence dealt comfortably with Iran's attack, absorbing their pressure. India had limited chances in the opening half and couldn't make much of them, as the game ended goalless at the break.

Iran made a couple of attacking moves early in the second half and broke the deadlock in the 59th minute through Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh. In search of an equaliser, India introduced Jithin MS and Naorem Mahesh Singh, with the latter creating a couple of openings, but the end product was missing for the Blue Tigers on the day.

Substitute Ali Alipour doubled Iran's lead in the 89th minute. India had their best chances in stoppage time through Anwar Ali and Jeakson Singh, but the East Bengal FC duo's attempts missed the target by fine margins, while Iran star Mehdi Taremi finished off another brilliant move to make it 3-0 for Iran.

India will now face Afghanistan on Thursday, while Iran will take on hosts Tajikistan later the same day.

