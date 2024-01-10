IS: Kerala Blasters FC sign Fedor Cernych for remainder of season

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 10 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday signed Lithuanian national team captain Fedor Cernych for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, shared Kerala Blasters FC on their social media.

Although the transfer is subject to him succeeding in his medical tests, the Blasters' signing him from the Cypriot First Division side AEL Limassol on a free transfer has created great hype among the Manjappada.

Cernych has represented Lithuania's national football team 82 times, bagging 12 goals in the process. He has scored a goal and managed an assist in his five appearances in the UEFA Nations League. In the UEFA European Qualifiers, he has bagged himself two goals and two assists.

The 32-year-old had played for Russia's top club Dynamo Moscow for two consecutive seasons between 2018 and 2020, scoring three goals in 33 appearances.

With the signing of the top-class foreign midfielder, Kerala Blasters FC will look to make up for the loss of their pivotal midfielder Adrian Luna who is expected to be sidelined for a long period due to injury.

Midway through the tenth season of the ISL, Kerala Blasters FC found themselves at the top of the league table with 26 points from 12 matches, having won eight of them and drawing two.

