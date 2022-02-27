ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Prabir Das fined; AIFF sets Harmanjot Khabra hearing

New Delhi, Feb 27 The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has fined ATK Mohun Bagan player Prabir Das Rs 50,000 after being held guilty for 'violent conduct' in a 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) match against Kerala Blasters FC, earlier this month, the league confirmed on Sunday.

"The Committee found the automatic one-match ban sufficient and decided not to impose any further ban," the AIFF said in a statement

The 28-year old Das will be available for selection in ATK Mohun Bagan's match against Bengaluru FC on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC player Harmanjot Singh Khabra's hearing with the Disciplinary Committee has been set for Tuesday, March 1. Khabra was charged with a similar offence in Kerala's match against Hyderabad FC, where he was shown a yellow card.

"The player has apologised for his actions since, in writing to the committee," the statement said.

