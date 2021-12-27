ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad face Odisha in tricky, final game of the year

Bambolim (Goa), Dec 27 Hyderabad FC (HFC) look to get back to winning ways after the 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal last week when they face Kiko Ramirezs Odisha FC in an exciting encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) this Tuesday.

With 12 points from seven games, Hyderabad are currently fourth in the league table and can jump to second by winning this game. Odisha, on the other hand, have 10 points from their seven games and can break into the top-four with a positive result.

The Juggernauts made a fast start to the season but have now picked up just one win in their last five games. They played out a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in the last round and will be a tough team to face, believes Manolo Marquez, Hyderabad FC Head Coach.

"For me, Odisha probably have the best overseas contingent in the ISL. I know the coach and a few players at the club and they have a very good team," said Marquez.

"They can beat any team in the league and it is a difficult game for us. But we have a strong team and will fight for a win," he added.

Odisha have the likes of Javi Hernandez, Aridai Cabrera, and Jonathas in superb form leading into this game. Hector Rodas, Vinit Rai, and Victor Mongil have also put in some solid performance for Odisha and could prove to be a tough test for Hyderabad.

Aniket Jadhav, Bart Ogbeche, and Joel Chianese have been doing well in front of the goal with Ogbeche currently leading the list of goal scorers in the ISL. The likes of Rohit Danu, Javi Siverio, and Edu Garcia have also been impressive in games.

However, a settled backline and an industrious midfield have been the strengths of the side. Currently, Hyderabad have conceded the least goals in the ISL and Marquez revealed that this could be important for their chances of qualification this season.

"In the ISL there are a lot of goals. But if you have a balanced team, you have a chance to fight for every game. Our defence has been working very well, but it is not just them, it is the whole team working together," said Marquez speaking about his side's defensive record so far in the league.

Kiko Ramirez revealed that Odisha have no injury issues ahead of this game with both Arshdeep Singh and Sahil Panwar back to full fitness. Hyderabad FC will still have the likes of Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary missing for this game.

With a win in this game, HFC can push up to second in the league table and Marquez will hope to end 2021 with a positive result and push for a place in the top-four.

However, the Hyderabad head coach believes that it is now time to take one game at a time. "We don;t want to take any pressure. We want to play every game with our style and we play every game to win," said the Spaniard.

