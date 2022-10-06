ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC rope in DreamSetGo to increase fan base

DreamSetGo, India’s premium sports experiences and travel platform, announced a partnership with Mumbai City FC to become their ‘Official Ticketing Partner.’ DSG and Mumbai City FC will work together to curate unique experiences to drive fan engagement and grow the fan base for the Club in India.

Founded in 2014, Mumbai City FC is a Mumbai-based football club that competes in the country’s top-flight league, Indian Super League (ISL). The club is leading the football scene from India by not only emerging as the ISL League Winners & Champions in 2020-2021, but also becoming the first Indian club to win in the prestigious AFC Champions League.