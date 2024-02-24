ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC go down 0-2 to Mumbai City FC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], February 24 : Chennaiyin FC went down 0-2 to Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Bipin Thounaojam netted a brace in the contest to take Mumbai City to victory.

The away team kept more possession early on and moved the ball quickly to find the gaps in Chennaiyin's defence. Vikram Partap Singh's header went high and wide of the post in the fifth minute before Chennaiyin forward Rahim Ali missed the target from the left side of the goal post.

Rafael Crivellaro executed a quick one-two with Rahim on top of the 18-yard box in the 16th minute. He then took a shot which was saved by Mumbai City's goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. Phurba made another fine save in the 26th minute on an attempt of Ninthoinganba Meetei.

The home team's goalkeeper Debjit Majumder rose to the occasion in the 34th minute as he produced a fingertip save to keep the scores level. Chennaiyin came close to taking the lead in the contest just before halftime but Farukh Choudhary's chip shot was cleared by Mumbai City's defence on the goal line.

Chennaiyin conceded a penalty early on in the second half. However, winger Lallianzuala Chhangte failed to put the ball in the back of the net as his shot went high over the bar. The away team finally took the lead in the 71st minute when Bipin received the ball inside the box and beat Debjit with a powerful left-foot shot to score a goal.

Bipin netted another goal in injury time after taking a shot from outside the box. Chennaiyin FC will now face East Bengal FC away from home on Monday, February 26, while Mumbai City FC will take on FC Goa on Wednesday, February 28.

