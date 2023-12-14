ISL 2023-24: Punjab Football Club back at home, to face Kerala Blasters

New Delhi [India], December 14 : Punjab Football Club (PFC) will be back at their home ground to face Kerala Blasters in Round 10 of the Indian Super League 2023-24 which will be played here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM.

The Shers had drawn their previous home match against Hyderabad FC conceding in the final minute which denied their first victory in the league. The home side will look to secure their first victory in front of their fans against Kerala Blasters who are second in the table.

PFC held East Bengal to a goalless draw in their previous match at Salt Lake and will take confidence from the performance after putting up a strong display in defence. The Blasters had lost their previous match to FC Goa 1-0 in Goa and will look to consolidate their position of second in the table.

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis said, "We will have to execute all our plans against a very strong team in Kerala Blasters. We have improved a lot as a defensive unit but we need to fine-tune our offensive game. It is the first season for most of our players and as youngsters we make sure that they are concentrated in the match. We lost points because of some individual errors which were caused because of lack of experience".

PFC defender Nitesh Darjee during the pre-match press conference said, "It was tough for me in the beginning of the season to adapt but with the help of coaches and my team members I have become better. We hope for a very good performance against a top side like Kerala. I am happy to be back in Delhi where I played last season".

Punjab FC are 11th on the table with five points from nine matches while Kerala Blasters FC are second on the table with 17 points from nine matches.

