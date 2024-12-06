ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC aim to bounce back in home clash against East Bengal

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 : Chennaiyin FC will aim to return to winning ways when they face East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday.

After ten games this season, seven of which were played away, the Marina Machans have secured three wins and three draws. Currently three points away from the playoff spots, they face an East Bengal side at the bottom of the table. However, East Bengal comes into this match with renewed confidence, having secured their first win of the season against NorthEast United FC.

"We're under no illusions; East Bengal are a very good side. They showed that last time against NorthEast United and earlier by qualifying for the AFC competitions, which is a big achievement for Indian football," said Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle during his pre-match press conference in Chennai.

"For us, it's about getting back to what we do best. We didn't perform well in Kerala and let ourselves and everyone else down. Against Mohun Bagan, we played well and deserved something from the game. Now, we must be at our best, and if we are, we've shown we can win tough games," Coyle added.

Coyle also pointed out how recent cyclonic conditions and heavy rains in Chennai had disrupted the team's preparations. The return journey from Kolkata was delayed, and training sessions were affected. Despite these challenges, he assured that the team is focused and ready for the task ahead.

Team captain Ryan Edwards, who joined Coyle at the press conference, emphasised the need for defensive discipline moving forward.

"The key for us defensively, as a teamnot just the back fouris limiting mistakes. When you look back, four penalties and two set-piece goals have hurt usall avoidable. Individual mistakes in games like Mohammedan have cost us points. It's about tightening those areas," Edwards stated.

Chennaiyin FC has a positive record against East Bengal, having won two of their eight ISL meetings, with five games ending in draws.

Head-to-Head

Matches: 8 | CFC: 2 | EBFC: 1 | Draws: 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor