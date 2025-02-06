ISL 2024-25: FC Goa secure comfortable 2-1 victory against 10-men Odisha FC to reignite top-2 race

Fatorda (Goa) [India], February 6 : FC Goa (FCG) defeated Odisha FC (OFC) by 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 tonight. The Gaurs jumped to the second spot, replacing Jamshedpur FC (34), as a result of this triumph, having 36 points to their name. The Manolo Marquez-coached side took six shots on target as opposed to the two of Odisha FC, also making 15 interceptions vis-a-vis the seven by the Juggernauts, reflecting their superiority in both ends of the field.

Odisha FC had a brilliant chance to take the lead on the back of a fantastic free-kick effort by Ahmed Jahouh, who was making his 150th ISL appearance, in the 28th minute. Stepping up to lead the set-piece wide down the left flank, Jahouh's accuracy and the weight on the ball meant that his kick took the entire FC Goa backline by surprise. The ball rattled off the crossbar, but the home team quickly overturned this momentum with a patient build-up. Carl McHugh was at the centre of this move, slicing open the Odisha FC backline with a well-paced pass for Borja Herrera in the inside channel down the left side of the box. Herrera picked up the ball with a deft touch and squared it immediately for Brison Fernandes in the middle of the 18-yard area. Brison adjusted his feet and drilled the ball into the bottom right corner with a rather reflexive shot in the 29th minute to get the Gaurs the first advantage.

Nine minutes later, Diego Mauricio tried to pull the Juggernauts back into the contest, as he earned a foul off Aakash Sangwan inside the penalty box. Sangwan was booked and Mauricio undertook the spot-kick duties. Taking his time, he aimed for the right side of the net but an alert Hrithik Tiwari showed composure and terrific reflexes to make an outstretched dive and make the important save.

The duo of Herrera and Brison came back to mount problems on Odisha FC in the second half. As Iker Guarrotxena won a free kick from distance, Herrera's long ball was directed towards Sandesh Jhingan deep into the box. Mourtada Fall made a hasty clearance and the ball landed at Brison's feet. The attacker hurled in a powerful shot, which took a deflection off Lalthathanga Khawlhring, resulting in an own goal on the Odisha FC player's name.

Brison completed 27 out his 32 attempted passes tonight, intercepting once, creating three goal-scoring opportunities, and netting one time as well.

FC Goa will play their next game against Mumbai City FC on February 12, whereas Odisha FC are set to feature against Punjab FC on February 10.

The Juggernauts dragged their way back into the game as they caught the FC Goa midfield in a slightly disoriented shape in the 54th minute. Odisha FC hit the Gaurs on a quick counter, with Hugo Boumous unlocking their defence with an impeccable through ball finding Rahul KP on the right side of the box. Rahul hammered the ball into the bottom left corner with an instinctive finish that could have opened the gateways for their comeback in the game.

To their credit, Odisha FC did engage in a fruitful period causing troubles to the FC Goa backline post this goal, but their run was halted with Ahmed Jahouh getting sent off in the 73rd minute. Iker Guarrotxena was carrying the ball forward from their half, before the referee caught Jahouh for handball and booked him for the second time in the game, reducing the Juggernauts to 10 men. Odisha FC struggled to create meaningful chances because of FC Goa's numerical advantage after this, as the Gaurs held their lines together and notched their 10th win of the season.

