ISL 2024-25: Late Sadiku header helps FC Goa rescue a point against Mohammedan SC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 22 : FC Goa (FCG) held Mohammedan SC (MSC) to a 1-1 draw at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, marking the hosts' first point in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

This match adds to the trend of late injury-time goals becoming common in the opening two matchweeks of the season.

Mohammedan SC dictated the majority of the game, breaking the deadlock in the 66th minute with a spot-kick from Alexis Gomez. However, Armando Sadiku's header in stoppage time meant that the points were shared on the night.

The match saw Mohammedan SC dominate the proceedings, recording 31 touches in the opposition's box compared to FC Goa's 10. The hosts created 17 chances, with Carlos Franca and Gomez each contributing three.

Once again, the hosts controlled the game, mirroring their performance in the preceding match against NorthEast United FC. They created multiple opportunities in the first half, with Franca and Gomez constantly troubling the Gaurs backline.

Franca had the first opening of the match in the 12th minute but he failed to hit the target from close range. A few minutes later, he played a one-two pass in the penalty area to release Lalremsanga in space. Just as the youngster was about to take a shot, Nim Dorjee made a vital interception.

Franca was a livewire on the field, making numerous runs from different channels. Despite some missed chances, the 29-year-old forward kept pushing forward. He had the best opportunity of the first half when he lost his marker with a deft touch and rifled a powerful effort that struck the crossbar.

The second half began much like the first, with Mohammedan SC taking the early initiative. Franca got the better of Odei Onaindia to start a counterattack, which ended with him testing Laxmikant Kattimani from long range, but the custodian was once again equal to the task.

The hosts were finally rewarded for their relentless attacks when they earned a penalty in the 62nd minute after Onaindia brought down Franca in the box. Alexis Gomez calmly converted the spot-kick, marking Mohammedan SC's first goal in the ISL.

The visitors restored parity when Armando Sadiku headed the ball home from a brilliant cross by Aakash Sangwan in stoppage time, salvaging a point from the match.

Alexis Gomez scored a decisive goal whilst creating three chances for the home side. The Argentine midfielder also had two shots on target as he also maintained 83% passing accuracy.

Mohammedan SC will travel to Chennai to face Chennaiyin FC on September 26 while FC Goa will lock horns against East Bengal FC in Kolkata on September 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor