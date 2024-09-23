ISL 2024-25: MBSG set to face NEUFC in their second home game in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 23 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will play their second home game of the Indian Super League (ISL) against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Kolkata on Monday.

The Mariners (MBSG) will aim for their first win after sharing points with Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the opening clash.

NorthEast United FC, meanwhile, earned a victory in their first game, courtesy of a late goal by Alaeddine Ajaraie against Mohammedan SC. They will now face the Mariners, whom they defeated a few weeks ago in the Durand Cup 2024 final, and will be upbeat about securing their third successive win in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have scored in 15 of the 16 ISL games they have played in 2024. They have found the back of the net in 11 consecutive games and are now just one match short of equalling their ISL streak of 12 consecutive scoring games.

NorthEast United FC have kept three clean sheets in their last four games, including two back-to-back in their previous matches. If they manage to prevent the Mariners from scoring in the upcoming match, it will be the first time they will have kept a clean sheet in three consecutive ISL encounters.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant coach Jose Molina is cautious about his team conceding goals. His side led 2-0 at half-time in the match against Mumbai City FC, but then conceded two goals, surrendering both the lead and the three points. He is determined to turn things around in the upcoming fixtures.

"We have to play better and defend better to win matches. Of course, at this moment, I'm upset. I'm working every day with my players to avoid conceding goals. We have to focus on that, keep working, stay positive, and hopefully, in the next matches, we will play better," Molina said, as quoted by ISL.

Juan Pedro Benali, head coach of NorthEast United, predicts that Mohun Bagan Super Giant will come out strongly after their draw against the Islanders.

"Mohun Bagan haven't had the best results in the last few games. We're talking about a big club, a big team here. They will be eager to get the better of us, and our job is to make it as difficult as possible for them. The players are ready," Benali said, as quoted by ISL.

Both teams have influential players who can determine the outcome of this fixture.

Mohun Bagan fans will be hopeful that Dimitri Petratos can score and create chances for his teammates. Notably, the Australian striker netted 10 goals and provided seven assists last season, creating 60 chances in total.

NorthEast United will rely on their pacey winger, Jithin MS, who enjoys taking on opposition full-backs. The 26-year-old created two chances and delivered two key passes against Mohammedan SC, and will be aiming to score his first goal of the season when he faces the Mariners. He had seven touches in the opposition's box against Mohammedan SC, the joint-highest for his team alongside Guillermo Fernandez.

NorthEast United FC midfielder Mohammed Bemmamer won back possession 13 times against Mohammedan SC, the most by any player in a single ISL game in 2024.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant attacker Liston Colaco has scored eight goals against NorthEast United FC, the highest tally by any player against the Highlanders in ISL history, and also his personal best against any single opposition in the competition.

