ISL 2024-25 Preview: Sergio Lobera's Odisha FC will look to fight for trophies

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Odisha FC have made impressive strides over the past two seasons. After securing their first-ever playoff berth and lifting their first silverware in the 2023-24 season, they achieved a record-breaking finish in the ISL, amassing 39 points and reaching the semi-finals under head coach Sergio Lobera.

With minimal changes to the squad, Odisha FC are primed to build on last season's achievements and make a serious push for the ISL title. The core of the team remains strong, offering continuity and stability, which should enhance their prospects for the upcoming season.

At the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC were unstoppable under Lobera, turning their home ground into an impenetrable fortress with a remarkable unbeaten run across 13 matches. Lobera, who has extended his contract for another two seasons, will be keen to sustain that home dominance as the club targets even greater heights this season.

While the Odisha FC reserves competed in the Durand Cup, Lobera's first-team squad focused on a rigorous preseason, culminating in the Bandodkar Trophy in Goa. The Kalinga Warriors delivered a series of standout performances, defeating Brisbane Roar, Defensa y Justicia, and Chennaiyin FC, showcasing their potential for the season ahead.

Although they narrowly missed out on the trophy, losing to FC Goa in a penalty shootout in the final, Odisha FC's preseason displays signal their readiness to take on the challenges of the ISL and firmly establish themselves among the league's elite.

Odisha FC have retained their core group of foreign players, including key figures Roy Krishna and Carlos Delgado, while Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, and Diego Mauricio continue under existing contracts.

The squad gains a significant boost with the addition of Hugo Boumous, who reunites with coach Lobera after their successful collaborations at FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

On the domestic front, the Kalinga Warriors have signed Rahim Ali, Rohit Kumar, and Raynier Fernandes, and extended Amey Ranawade's loan deal for another season.

Notable departures include Hitesh Sharma, who has joined Mumbai City FC on loan, and Princeton Rebello.

Odisha FC boasted an exceptional home record last season, remaining unbeaten at the Kalinga Stadium. Lobera's men will seek to capitalise on this strong home form at the start of the new campaign, with four of their first five fixtures scheduled to be played at home.

December presents a tougher challenge for Odisha FC as they face Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, and East Bengal FC within just 12 days. They will close out the year with an away fixture against the newly-promoted Mohammedan SC.

