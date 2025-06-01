ISL: Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters announce departures

New Delhi [India], June 1 : Indian Super League (ISL) teams announced the departure of several players through their social media posts on Saturday.

NorthEast United FC bade farewell to Mirshad Michu and Phalguni Singh, while Odisha FC parted ways with Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh, as per the ISL official website.

Kwame Peprah, Ishan Pandita, and Kamaljit Singh left Kerala Blasters FC, while Harsh Patre and Jessel Carneiro said goodbye to Bengaluru FC, highlighting today's transfer wrap.

Patre and Carneiro part ways with Bengaluru FC:

Harsh Parte said goodbye to Bengaluru FC following his impactful stint, which came to an end.

The midfielder has been part of the Blues' reserve setup and was promoted to the senior squad in 2023. He has been quite impressive during his time, recording 21 appearances for BFC in these two seasons.

Patre clocked 202 minutes on the field in the 2024-25 season and averaged 15 passes per game. He also won seven duels, completed seven recoveries, and created a chance in a recently concluded campaign.

Jessel Carneiro, who also joined the club in 2023, left the Blues after his two-year spell. He made eight appearances in his debut season but didn't feature in the league this season.

The left back logged 483 minutes on the field in Bengaluru colours in the 2023-24 season. He also maintained 83% passing accuracy, created eight chances, and racked up an assist to his name.

Odisha FC bid adieu to the foreign Duo:

Odisha FC parted ways with seasoned campaigners Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh.

Both foreigners played a pivotal role for the Kalinga Warriors since joining the club in 2023.

Fall has been a rock at the back for OFC. Known for his marshalling, defending, and heading prowess, the Senegalese centre-back has been a cornerstone in Sergio Lobera's backline.

He featured in 41 ISL games in Odisha colours, helping his side keep nine clean sheets. He also scored eight goals in two seasons, adding a dynamic versatility to the Kalinga Warriors' style of play.

Jahouh also joined OFC in 2023, following in Fall's footsteps. The creator-in-chief has been sensational at the heart of the pitch, controlling the game's tempo with his versatile passing range and sheer touch of brilliance.

The Moroccan midfielder played 38 games in two years at OFC. He created 83 chances during his time with the Kalinga Warriors and also contributed 11 goals.

Peprah, Pandita, and Kamaljit leave Kerala Blasters FC:

Kerala Blasters FC announced the departure of striking duo Kwame Peprah and Ishan Pandita as well as custodian Kamaljit Singh.

Peprah joined the Blasters in 2023 and played a key role in KBFC's attacking unit. He scored eight goals in his 35 appearances and also created 23 chances during this phase.

From rousing the energetic Kochi crowd with his thunderstorm strikes and scoring crucial goals in crunch moments, Peprah's impact has been instrumental at KBFC. The Ghanaian striker averaged 0.26 goals per match in the 2024-25 season and also maintained a 19.35% goal conversion rate.

Another forward, Ishan Pandita, also bade farewell to the Blasters after joining the club in 2023 from Jamshedpur FC.

Pandita missed the majority of the 2024-25 season due to an injury. He featured in only three games and clocked just 68 minutes on the field. However, Pandita could not record any goal contribution in the ISL for the Blasters.

Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh will also leave the club after his loan stint from Odisha FC ends. He featured in KBFC's home game against FC Goa but suffered a 0-2 defeat in Kochi.

The Blasters also announced the departures of fitness coach Werner Martens, goalkeeping coach Slaven Progovecki, and assistant coach Tomasz Tchorz.

Mirshad and Phalguni leave NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Mirshad Michu and midfielder Phalguni Singh.

Michu joined the club in 2021 from East Bengal FC and has been part of the Highlanders for the last four seasons.

The veteran shot-stopper featured in 40 ISL matches and registered six clean sheets. Michu played a key role under the bars over the years with his agile saves and leadership skills.

Michu only featured in a single game in the 2024-25 ISL season against East Bengal FC and helped his team keep a clean sheet in their commanding 4-0 victory in Shillong.

Phalguni Singh joined Juan Pedro Benali's men in 2023. He made a total of 24 appearances for NEUFC over the two seasons.

The dynamic midfielder enjoyed a remarkable debut season with the Highlanders and recorded four goal contributions.

However, Phalguni featured only in four games in the 2024-25 season, where his game time was limited to 188 minutes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor