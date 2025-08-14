ISL clubs urge AIFF to inform SC on league uncertainty; federation calls for meeting

New Delhi [India], August 14 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday said it had received a joint letter from 11 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs urging that the Supreme Court be apprised of the ongoing uncertainty over the league's future.

In an official statement, the AIFF said that it had responded to the clubs on August 13, requesting a meeting between the legal counsels of both sides to discuss the issue and decide the next course of action.

"The AIFF, on the evening of Friday, August 8, 2025, received a letter from 11 Indian Super League clubs, collectively requesting that the Supreme Court be apprised of the current uncertainty surrounding the ISL. On August 13, the AIFF responded and requested that the legal counsels of the clubs and the Federation meet to hold discussions on the matter and decide on further action," the statement read.

The development comes amid growing concerns from stakeholders about the stability of India's top-tier football league.

Earlier on Thursday, the AIFF convened a meeting with ISL clubs in New Delhi, according to its website.

The meeting, chaired by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, brought together key stakeholders, including club CEOs of 13 clubs, representatives from FSDL, and AIFF representatives, Vice President NA Haris, Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Chairperson, Finance Committee, Menla Ethenpa, and Chairperson, League Committee, Lalnghinglova Hmar, to address the clubs.

AIFF reassured the clubs that the top-tier league will be held in the country, as has been the norm over the years.

The federation suggested that the Super Cup be held before the start of the league, which will allow all clubs to end the 2025-26 season by May 31, preserving India's AFC competition eligibility.

"Football is a matter of national interest. Individuals may change, but the game must go on. Given the pre-season requirements and the tight calendar, the Super Cup is expected to take place before the ISL to provide clubs with six to eight weeks of pre-season," AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said.

