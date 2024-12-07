ISL: Coach Chernyshov hails Mohammedan SC players despite defeat to Punjab FC

New Delhi [India], December 7 : Mohammedan Sporting Club head coach Andrey Chernyshov on Friday showered praise on his players' efforts despite a defeat against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

According to a release from ISL, Mohammedan SC created opportunities to take the lead in the first half, but it was Punjab FC who made the breakthrough in the second half with a goal from Luka Majcen. Filip Mrzljak later doubled their lead. Despite dominating possession and working to create chances, the Kolkata side struggled to capitalize in the final third.

The defeat marked Mohammedan SC's third consecutive loss and their seventh this season, despite a spirited performance.

Speaking after the end of the match, Chernyshov acknowledged his players' hard work and resilience while also recognizing the progress made by their opponents, Punjab FC.

"I want to say thank you to my players. They played really well. We had so many chances to score, but we could not score. This is the problem. Also, we played against one of the best teams in the ISL. They are really very strong. Last season, they played the first part of the (league) championship not so well, but after some time, they started playing really well," Chernyshov was quoted by ISL as saying.

"Maybe, we could also do (something) like that. The other team didn't have that many chances, but they scored, and the result was not for us. But I'm happy to work with these players. They are so good. They gave it all, whatever they had. They did a great job. The result will come; only we have to continue to work well," he further explained.

Chernyshov also addressed the club's supporters, who have seen their team collect just five points this season. Four of those points came from their first three matches, including their first-ever ISL victory against Chennaiyin FC. The MSC head coach admitted that their early success raised fans' expectations but assured them of a brighter future, promising to help Mohammedan SC win the ISL one day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor