ISL: FC Goa confirm departure of six first-team players

Mumbai, June 1 FC Goa announced the departures of six first-team players - Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Dylan Fox, Airam Cabrera and Christy Davis - following the end of their contracts on May 31.

"The Club would like to thank each of them for their contributions, love and support throughout their tenure and wishes each of them good luck in their future endeavours," FC Goa said in a statement.

Gonzalez and Noguera joined FC Goa in 2020 and represented the club in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons of the ISL, along with Romario who signed a year earlier. Fox and Cabrera joined in 2021 and were a part of the first-team squad for ISL 2021-22. Davis signed with the Dev Team in 2019 and was promoted to the first team in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor