ISL: Gurpreet showed why he's a top goalkeeper, says Jamshedpur's coach Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle praised Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu after both teams played a goalless draw in the Indian Super League on Monday.

Jamshedpur played out an engaging goalless stalemate against Bengaluru FC in their ISL clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Both teams created many chances but failed to convert them into a goal. Bengaluru FC now has two draws in a row which puts them second-last on the points table.

After Jamshedpur FC's draw with Bengaluru FC, coach Coyle in the post-match press conference said: "We just need to keep the focus on what we do, not about anyone else. We have to focus on Jamshedpur, do the best we can. This is a club that's never been in the playoffs, we want to correct that. The only way we do that this year is by giving a top performance like tonight and looking to the three points instead of the one. But we're working hard. There's a lot of good signs, we just need to keep driving forward."

Owen Coyle's boys were involved in a game that had everything except a goal. With this draw, Jamshedpur moved to the second spot on the table with 12 points but missed an opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Talking about the game, the coach said: "I thought it was two very tough teams, a very competitive game. I wouldn't say scrappy, both teams were tested for the three points, and both teams created some wonderful chances to win the game."

"Gurpreet showed why he's a top goalkeeper with some wonderful saves. We could have been more clinical with the possession. But the effort and the energy we showed in the latter half is commendable. Bengaluru is a far better side than what possession suggests. So obviously, it was really tough and competitive game," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

