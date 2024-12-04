ISL: High-flying Odisha FC host Mumbai City FC in high stakes match

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 4 : Mumbai City FC are all set to take on Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as the two teams battle it out in the reverse fixture, for bragging rights in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture on Thursday.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their previous encounter that was played in Mumbai in October, but with the competition intensifying, they will have their eyes on all three points in the forthcoming encounter.

Odisha FC, buoyed by consecutive wins, will look to make it three on the bounce, while Mumbai City FC are aiming to extend their unbeaten run against Odisha FC to seven games in the competition.

Odisha FC have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 home games in the ISL. A goal in this fixture will equal their record of scoring in 11 consecutive home matches, set between December 2019 and December 2022.

With 23 goals this season from an expected goals (xG) total of 12.68, Odisha FC boast the highest xG differential (+10.32) in the league, reflecting their exceptional finishing ability.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC are unbeaten in their last six games against Odisha FC (W4 D2). Only against FC Goa (13 games) and Chennaiyin FC (9 games) do they have a longer active streak.

Bipin Singh has an outstanding record in this fixture, contributing to nine goals (7 goals and 2 assists), which is the highest by any Mumbai City FC player against a single opponent in ISL history.

In 11 ISL encounters, Mumbai City FC have won six matches, whereas Odisha FC have emerged victorious thrice. Two matches resulted in a draw.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera expressed that the Juggernauts will stay true to their playing philosophy and will not be swayed by Mumbai City FC's strengths.

"We know our style of play. We know our strengths and we have to play according to that. If we don't do that, we won't be strong. The team is ready for tomorrow's game," Lobera said as quoted from ISL press release.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky quipped that they need to be defensively strong to halt Odisha FC's goal-scoring spree.

"Odisha FC have scored 10 goals in their last two matches. We need to find a way to stop this. Because, they have found a way to out-score the oppositions. We have to stay true to our style of play too," Kratky said.

