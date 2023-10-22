ISL: Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin look for first victory this season

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 : Hyderabad FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the Gachibowli Stadium on Monday as the two teams look to correct their indifferent start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 campaign.

Hyderabad has faced defeat in both of their games until now, whereas the Marina Machans have lost thrice consecutively since the commencement of the season. This fixture will ensure that at least one, if not both of them, opens their account in the points tally, as per an ISL press release.

*What's at stake?

Hyderabad FC

The team will need to cope quickly under the tutelage of Thangboi Singto to get their campaign up and running. The side will possibly bank on the familiarity and support that comes with playing on their home turf to taste success against Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC lost by 3-1 to the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the last game, but they struck back in the international break with a 6-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC in a friendly encounter. Head coach Owen Coyle would have had more time in his hands to implement his ideas on the pitch in the last couple of weeks, and he hopes to see the results of the same in the league now.

*Key Players

Mohammad Yasir (Hyderabad FC)

The attacking midfielder is the source of Hyderabad's creativity in the final third, but he has yet to register a goal or an assist across two matches. Yasir will have to be sharper and more direct with his approach whilst moving the ball forward to create better chances for his teammates.

Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC)

Rafael Crivellaro holds the key to unlocking the Hyderabad backline. He came off the bench to score and make an impact against the Mariners, and Coyle might even consider starting him to see if the Brazilian playmaker can have a similar influence over the proceedings throughout the 90 minutes.

*Head-to-Head

Played - 8

Hyderabad FC - 3

Chennaiyin FC - 3

Draws - 2

Team Talk

"It is good to be back. I think this match is going to be one of the most important matches for us, in terms of the season, in terms of getting a start, where the season might go for us. As you know, we have lost the first two games. Performance-wise we did quite well, but the result was otherwise. But coming back home is good. For every team, home is where you want to shine, play well, and please the most important people, i.e., the fans," Hyderabad FC Head Coach Thangboi Singto said in the pre-match press conference.

"It is not the start anybody wanted but that is the nature of football. If you go and win three games, it does not guarantee anything. What we have said consistently is the more we bond and play together, the better we will become. The break has been very good for us. We worked very hard. We managed to play against Gokulam Kerala, which is a very good team, who are preparing to be the champions of the I-League," Coyle underlined the preparation that Chennaiyin underwent during the international break.

