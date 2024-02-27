ISL: Hyderabad FC host Punjab in bottom of table clash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27 : Punjab FC will travel to face Hyderabad FC at the Gachibowli Stadium on Tuesday, in the 17th matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

Placed 11th in the points table, the league debutants have 14 points from 15 games, six behind (20) the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC, though they have two games in hand (15) as compared to the Red Miners (17).

However, that was preceded by successive 3-1 wins against Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, which suggested that better things are in store for the team in the second half of the campaign.

Their opponents Hyderabad FC is undergoing a difficult period, with four draws and 12 losses depriving them of even a single win in 16 matches until now.

They have been actively seeking for a turnaround, but things just haven't worked out well. Bengaluru FC produced a late thriller to win 2-1 against them in their previous clash, but that match was the first time they scored a goal after five games, which should infuse at least a little confidence and belief within them.

One of Hyderabad FC's four draws this campaign was against Punjab FC, which was a 1-1 clash in November. However, their struggles at the front have been glaring thus far.

Hyderabad FC has not netted in any of their last five home matches, which is the longest such run for any team in the competition. To make matters worse, they have given away multiple goals in four of the five games in this stretch.

Punjab FC has been on a formidable run on the road recently, remaining unbeaten in their last three away matches. They have won once and drawn twice in those games, and netted multiple times in two out of three of those encounters.

The side needs to focus on starting games on a stronger note, being the only team that is yet to find the back of the net in the first 15 minutes of their matches thus far.

"We scored a goal in the last match after a long time. We could have netted more goals from the chances we created previously, but it's obviously a big advantage because it gives us more opportunities to score goals (in the coming matches," Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto said in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ISL.

"A week-long break before games always helps. You do better recuperation from the previous game, prepare better plans for the week before the game, and make good tactical changes, so it always helps a lot," Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis reflected upon the reasonable gap that his players got to get ready for the coming encounter.

