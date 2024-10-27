ISL: Hyderabad FC secure first win of season. beat Mohammedan SC 4-0

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27 : Hyderabad FC hammered Mohammedan SC 4-0 to register their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

On a night where the hosts took the field in search of their maiden home win, it was Allan Paulista, who scored a brilliant brace with the likes of Stefan Sapic and Parag Shrivas also joining the goal-scoring bonanza, as per an ISL press release.

Thangboi Singto's men initiated the groundwork for a brilliant win when Allan Paulista capitalized on Padam Chettri's mistake to hand the visitors an early lead in the fourth minute. The Brazilian was lurking in the penalty area when Padam failed to clear his lines following a pass from Florent Ogier. Paulista saw the opportunity and tucked it past the goalkeeper.

Hyderabad FC piled more pressure on Mohammedan SC's backline and they were duly rewarded in the 12th minute when Stefan Sapic rose the highest to head home the second goal from a Cy Goddard corner.

Hyderabad FC's onslaught kept going as the hosts were unable to match their intensity and left acres of space in midfield. Three minutes after the second goal, Paulista added another to his tally after Parag Shrivas found the Brazilian unmarked in the final third. The 25-year-old hammered the ball home, beating Padam all ends up. Hyderabad FC scripted history as they raced to a 3-0 lead in just 14 minutes and 38 seconds which is the second-fastest in ISL history.

Hyderabad FC could have extended their lead when Andrei Alba found himself in space right at the edge of the penalty area. But the Brazilian scuffed his shot wide. In the first half, Mohammedan SC were slower to react to second balls, they left plenty of space while defending and lacked that spark in attack. Despite having the lion's share of possession they went into the break trailing 3-0 at home.

The second half saw Mohammedan SC tactician Andrey Chernyshov turn to his bench as he brought on Cesar Manzoki, Mohammed Irshad and Makan Chothe to solidify all three departments. Despite the changes, the visitors added another goal to their scoresheet in the 51st minute when Parag Shrivas combined with Alba to produce a long-range missile. The young defender swerved the ball straight into the top right corner, leaving Padam and Mohammedan SC backline completely bamboozled. It was a special moment for the youngster as he scored his maiden ISL goal.

Right after conceding their fourth goal, the hosts had a great chance to pull one back when Manzoki found himself in space in the box but his subsequent effort struck the post. Later Bikash Singh saw his chance go begging following Alexis Gomez's excellent cross.

In the last 20 minutes of the game, Mohammedan SC threw bodies forward in search of goals but unfortunately, it was just not their night as Hyderabad FC registered their second clean sheet and first win of the season.

*Key Performer of the Match: Allan Paulista (Hyderabad FC)*

The Brazilian forward led the lines perfectly as he scored a brilliant brace to open his account in ISL while also putting in a shift with his two tackles. Paulista completed 18 out of his 22 passes and kept the opposition defenders on their toes.

After this win, Hyderabad FC will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 30. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC will be in action again in the Kolkata Derby against East Bengal on November 9 in an away fixture.

Brief Scores

Mohammedan SC 0-4 Hyderabad FC 4 (Allan Paulista 4' 15', Stefan Sapic 12', Parag Shrivas 51').

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor