ISL: Jamshedpur FC coach feels his team can create a "few problems" for Kerala Blasters FC

Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd believes that his side can create a few problems for the home side despite their run of form as they take on Kerala Blasters FC in matchweek 13 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Kochi, on Tuesday.

Since their reverse fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, where Jamshedpur FC lost 0-1 to Kerala Blasters FC, both teams played three matches. While the Red Miners have lost all three, the Blasters are unbeaten in all of them. Boothroyd appreciated the opponents but was still hopeful that they could create a few problems for opponents.

"'They (Kerala Blasters FC) keep winning, do not they? They are doing very well. We are in a different period as a club, we are transitioning into a stronger team and they are doing very well in the league. In the last month, we saw what a good team they are, but we hope we can give them a few problems as well," said Boothroyd in the pre-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

Jamshedpur FC announced the departure of club captain Peter Hartley, on Friday. Hartley played 47 matches for the club and was a key figure in their ISL League Winners' Shield haul last season. The head coach talked about the reason behind his departure and hinted about the availability of their new foreign signing Dylan Fox.

"We are all custodians of our positions, clubs, players as well as coaches. I just thought that the time was right to freshen things up. Peter (Hartley) has been an excellent servant to the club, but time goes on, life goes on, and it is time to make a change. It was my decision to bring in some fresh blood," he added.

"Dylan (Fox) is available to be picked for Tuesday's match. He is with us. He is training hard. We are looking forward to seeing him more on match day. In terms of players coming in, we do need a couple more (from this January transfer window)," said the 51-year-old coach.

The Men of Steel have scored only eight goals in 11 matches, the joint-lowest in the league, and have conceded 19 goals, which includes seven late goals. The Englishman was aware of the shortcomings but at the same time, was pleased with the way his young players like Phijam Vikash Singh, are rising up to the occasion.

"We are creating chances, but we are not scoring goals. We have made some basic errors over the last ten games, which we can iron out. We know that it is in our hands. We do not blame, we just get on with it and we keep building as a team and as a group and the introduction of young players like (Phijam) Vikash, is part of our identity, is part of what we do and he grabbed his chance and improved. What a really good young footballer he is. That is what we are looking to do, really," he expressed.

Kerala Blasters FC are in red-hot form, having been unbeaten in the last seven matches and currently at fourth position in the table with 22 points. Boothroyd showed respect to the home side and the fans for their performances and the atmosphere they've created so far in Kochi.

"For every team, when you come up against them, you have to give them respect. If they are a team like Kerala Blasters FC, you would give them more respect because you know that they can give you more problems. We have a game plan for them, we have to make sure that we apply that game plan. A lot of times this season, we've thrown matches away because we haven't been diligent enough in the key times like the first 15 minutes and the last 15 minutes of games," he added.

"If we can correct this, we can get control of the ball and control possession and control the game. It's not going to be easy because they're a difficult team and from what I believe the crowd is fantastic. We'll be working as hard as we can and respect the crowd and respect the opponent and see if we can get a good positive result to go home with," he concluded.

Phijam Vikash Singh is a 19-year-old young midfielder from the Jamshedpur FC youth team who made his Hero ISL debut against Kerala Blasters FC in the reverse fixture. He expressed his will to contribute more to the club in the pre-match press conference ahead of the match.

"I am so happy with my performances. I want to give more for the club to my best and to help the team," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

