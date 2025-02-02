ISL: Jamshedpur FC displace FC Goa at second spot with clinical 3-1 victory

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], February 2 : Jamshedpur FC defeated FC Goa by 3-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday.

According to a release from ISL, Khalid Jamil became the first head coach to do the league double over Manolo Marquez in the ISL since they had won 2-1 against the Gaurs in their reverse fixture on September 17, 2024, too.

Jamshedpur FC also displaced FC Goa at the second spot as a result of this win as they have 34 points to their name now as compared to the 33 of the Gaurs.

Lazar Cirkovic produced a peach of an effort to hammer the top right corner of the FC Goa net in the 34th minute. Javi Hernandez and Lazar were embroiled in a close situation on the flank before the latter immediately picked possession and drilled the ball on target in an instant to get the Men of Steel the lead.

Jamshedpur FC maximised this momentum with Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Mohammed Sanan dazzling inside the box from the left flank before getting into the final third and directing a shot towards the centre of the net. FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari made a stop, but Javi Siverio was placed in the middle to tap the ball in to double the lead in the 37th minute.

At the brink of half-time, FC Goa cut the deficit with a seamless interlink between the duo of Brison Fernandes and Ayush Dev Chhetri. Brison squared up a quick pass for Ayush from the left to the centre, which the latter hammered into the bottom right corner with impeccable precision to bring the Gaurs back into the match.

The Gaurs sustained this intensity in the second half, as Mohammed Yasir and Sahil Tavora joined hands to cause a moment of trouble near the Jamshedpur FC box in the 57th minute. Tavora spotted space in the final third and set a straightforward delivery for Yasir, which hit the crossbar on the left side, despite pulling off the shot from the middle of the box.

However, Khalid Jamil's move to bring Mobashir Rahman on the field in the place of Sourav Das in the 58th minute arguably turned the game in Jamshedpur FC's favour.

A corner had come in Red Miners' way in the 68th minute, and Mobashir stepped up for the corner and delivered a perfectly paced curling ball that could have got lost in the crowded FC Goa box before Siverio headed it into the top left corner from close range to get the home side their third goal of the night, and an important win considering the points table dynamics too.

Javi Siverio completed 17 out of his 20 attempted passes, making one clearance and cross each, producing one goal-scoring chance and also netting twice tonight.

Jamshedpur FC will feature in their next match against Bengaluru FC on February 9, whereas FC Goa will lock horns against Odisha FC on February 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor