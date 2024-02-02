ISL: Javier Siverio joins Jamshedpur FC on loan from East Bengal FC

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], February 2 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC have roped in Spanish forward Javier Siverio on loan from East Bengal FC for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old forward joins the Men of Steel after having established himself as one of the known faces among foreign contingents in recent seasons. The Spaniard recently triumphed in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 with East Bengal FC and won the ISL with Hyderabad FC in 2021-22.

"Acquiring Javier Siverio is a positive move. He brings valuable experience and versatility to the team, addressing our need for reliable support and a dependable option in the offensive third. I'm very excited to have him on board. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player like him," head coach Khalid Jamil said of the completion of the signing as quoted by ISL.

An elated Javier Siverio said, "I'm thrilled to be part of ISL league shield-winners, Jamshedpur. I eagerly anticipate experiencing the vibrant atmosphere, akin to the Furnace, and aim to contribute to the team's goals this season. Having faced coach Khalid Jamil's teams in the past, I know the level of competition and style of play, so I'm excited about the prospect of playing under his guidance for the remainder of the season."

Siverio graduated from the UD Las Palmas Academy in 2015 and represented Spanish teams such as Las Palmas B, Racing Santander B, and Racing Santander before moving to Hyderabad ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has 20 goals to his name during his time in India across all competitions. Following two successful seasons with Hyderabad FC, Siverio moved to East Bengal FC for the 2023-24 season before joining Jamshedpur FC on loan.

On the other hand, East Bengal FC have acquired the services of Costa Rican forward Felicio Brown Forbes for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The Costa Rica national team player was born in Germany and also represented Germany at the youth level (U-19 & U-20). He comes to the ISL from the Chinese Super League side Qingdao Hainiu FC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor