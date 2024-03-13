ISL: Kerala Blasters' head coach provides positive update on Adrian Luna's fitness

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 13 : Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic had positive news to share about their player Adrian Luna as he recovers from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the last few months.

Kerala Blasters FC remains in the hunt for the League Shield and are a win away from reaching the playoffs despite the injury to the Uruguayan. However, his return to fitness could be a huge boost for the Blasters, especially in the knockout stage.

"I think from 15th (March) we will have Luna back with us. Starting from Friday, he will have sessions with the medical staff and by the end of April, we will see if he can fully be with the team," Vukomanovic said of his recovery process, according to an ISL release.

The Serbian also provided updates on the Blasters' other injured players.

"Then we will have (Jaushua) Sotirio join the team till the end and we will try and recover the boys," he said.

However, Vukomanovic hinted that the Australian will probably not play a part in the Blasters' season but will be with the players during the season finale.

Kerala Blasters FC have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the Serbian hopes it stays that way until the end of the season.

"In the next few days, Sachin (Suresh) will go for surgery. And hopefully, we won't lose anybody till the end of the season. But then, we are here to deal with it and youngsters are there to jump in," he said.

