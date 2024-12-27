ISL: Mohammedan SC play out goalless draw with Odisha FC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 27 : Mohammedan SC held Odisha FC to a goalless draw at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Friday to break their five-game-long losing streak in the league.

The Kalinga Warriors dominated 57.6 per cent of the possession but didn't take a single shot on target, as opposed to the two of the home side. Mohammedan SC and Odisha FC took eight and five shots off target though, suggesting a lack of accuracy upfront.

As both teams quested to break free to assert their gameplay, Mohammedan SC discovered the first clear-cut goal-scoring opportunity of the game in the seventh minute. Alexis Gomez picked up a ball from a set-piece and hurled in a cross for Joe Zoherliana at the centre of the box, which the latter ended up heading above the target.

Seven minutes later, Bikash Singh set up a chance for Gomez, who shot it past the left side of the goal from outside of the 18-yard box. Gomez continued to stay in the centre of the action, as his presence in the final third was central to Mohammedan SC producing opportunities. In the 20th minute, he crossed in the ball for Lalremsanga Fanai in the middle of the box, whose shot lacked precision again.

Fanai interlinked again with Gomez 15 minutes later, and the latter took a heavy touch but smashed the ball from considerable distance. The effort required Amrinder Singh to make a quick adjustment and save it to keep the scores level.

Odisha FC were struggling to get their grip on the proceedings but discovered a formidable chance in the 54th minute, courtesy of a free-kick from Hugo Boumous.

The attacking midfielder lobbed a ball into the box, which seemed to be directed to Thoiba Singh, but Mohammedan SC's Mohammed Irshad ended up getting to the delivery first. His header, however, was making it past Padam Chettri until the custodian showed quick reflexes to save the ball from going into the net.

The home side was quick to regain control though, and Gomez again sprung back into the offensive in the 66th minute. He engaged in a swift one-two with Bikash on the left flank before sprinting down the centre and unleashing a powerful shot that ricocheted off the crossbar, which was the closest he had come to breaking the deadlock.

Seven minutes later, Mohammedan SC probed the Odisha FC backline with Irshad receiving the ball from a corner and swinging in a creative cross for Cesar Manzoki, who hit the crossbar from a touchingly close distance.

The Kalinga Warriors made some late substitutions in the form of Aphaoba Singh and Rohit Kumar coming in for Isak Vanlalruatfela and Thoiba respectively with three minutes to go for the regulation time to round off. In the fourth minute of the added time of the second half, Boumous delivered a lateral ball for Diego Mauricio inside the box, but the Brazilian's headed shot didn't land on target, summing up an evening of missed opportunities.

