ISL: Mohun Bagan SG clinch massive comeback win over NorthEast United in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 23 : Jason Cumming's late winner helped Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinch a comeback 3-2 win over NorthEast United 3-2 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the Indian Super League (ISL) match.

The Kolkata giants have now scored in 12 consecutive ISL games, whereas the Highlanders have failed to keep a clean sheet for the first time in their last three matches.

The visitors wasted no time troubling the Mohun Bagan SG defence with their exceptional pace and intensity. The match's first chance fell to Alaeddine Ajaraei, who struck the post from a telling cross by Jithin MS on the left. The Mariners' backline had no answer to Jithin's pace and trickery, allowing him to lose his marker easily.

However, the Highlanders were soon rewarded when Ajaraei corrected his earlier mistake by finding Mohammed Ali Bemammer with a well-weighted cross. The Moroccan duo combined, and Bemammer hammered a thumping shot past Vishal Kaith to hand the visitors an early lead in the fourth minute.

Despite being under immense pressure, the hosts retaliated with a well-worked free-kick, as youngster Dippendu Biswas rose highest from a Dimitrios Petratos delivery to head home the equalizer in the 10th minute. It was a momentous occasion for the 21-year-old defender, who scored his first goal for the senior team.

The Juan Benali-coached team maintained their composure over the next 10 minutes while the hosts enjoyed possession. They capitalized on a counter-attack that saw Ajaraei combine with Jithin on the left. The 26-year-old ran fiercely before releasing Ajaraei on the right in the penalty box. The Moroccan calmly slotted it home, helping NorthEast United FC regain the lead in the 24th minute.

The Mariners raised the tempo after conceding and came close twice from close range but failed to find the back of the net. Both teams continued to exchange offensive moves, but the visitors went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead.

The start of the second half was extremely cagey between the two teams, with most of the action occurring in midfield. However, the hosts kept pushing and finally scored the equalizer in the 61st minute when Subhasis Bose slotted home a stray ball after Gurmeet Singh failed to gather a corner from Greg Stewart.

Jose Molina's men continued to push for the winning goal and were finally rewarded when two substitutes, Sahal Abdul Samad and Jason Cummings, combined, with the latter slotting it home from the former's cross in the 87th minute.

