ISL: Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC split points following 2-2 draw in Kolkata derby

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 4 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant drew 2-2 to East Bengal FC in the iconic Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

East Bengal FC stormed into this clash high on confidence after winning the Kalinga Super Cup, and that was evident in the suddenness with which they got their act running.

Red and Gold's Nishu Kumar lobbed in an inch-perfect delivery for Ajay Chhetri inside the 18-yard box and the young midfielder got to the end of the ball and hammered it with a full stretched leg extension which helped East Bengal get an early lead in the 3rd minute.

However, Mohun Bagan's Armando Sadiku in the 17th minute of the game equalised the scoreline in the Kolkata derby.

East Bengal were in no mood to step back though, and Hamill's substitution due to an injury in the 52nd minute opened gateways for them. As Glan Martins was settling into the game, Carles Cuadrat's side stepped up with Naorem Mahesh Singh earning a foul off Deepak Tangri in the 55th minute.

Skipper Cleiton Silva stepped up for spot-kick duties and pulled off a breathtaking panenka that caught Vishal Kaith completely off-guard. The proceedings thereafter suggested that Cuadrat's side was well on course to rounding off their third Kolkata Derby win of the season, after beating the arch-rivals once each in the Durand Cup and the Super Cup.

Just minutes before the final whistle, c came to the rescue for the Mariners as he levelled the scoreline in the 88th minute.

The scoreline ended 2-2 after the final whistle was blown in Kolkata on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor