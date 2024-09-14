ISL: Mumbai City FC orchestrate remarkable comeback to share spoils with Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 14 : Mumbai City FC scripted a remarkable comeback to hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 2-2 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season opener on Friday.

The hosts, despite taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, failed to secure all three points as reigning ISL cup winners Mumbai City FC produced a spirited comeback in a rain-soaked evening in Kolkata.

The Islanders started the match with a lot of momentum, especially going forward. The visitors also found the back of the net in the fourth minute through Bipin Singh, but it was flagged offside. Five minutes later, Phurba Lachenpa produced a vicious cross from Liston Colaco before it ricocheted off Tiri and went in, handing Mohun Bagan Super Giant the lead against the run of play.

Later, Mumbai City FC's new recruit Nikolaos Karelis came close to restoring parity, but his header from close range was just wide of the target. Despite going down early on, the Petr Kratky coached team continued treading forward with a lot of momentum. However, the hosts made them pay in the 28th minute by doubling the lead when Alberto Rodriguez slotted it past Lachenpa after Greg Stewart headed it into the danger area from a corner.

Following their second goal, Jose Molina's men gained more midfield control, forcing Kratky to turn to Jeremy Manzorro, replacing debutant Jon Toral in the middle within the first half itself.

Despite being two goals down, the Islanders started the second half with much panache. Bipin and Lallianzuala Chhangte made darting runs in behind, troubling the Mariners' backline, but the goal kept eluding them.

Their relentless attacks finally paid dividends when Tiri found the net for the Islanders following a brilliant delivery from Karelis. The hosts were caught napping as the ball landed kindly for the Spanish defender in the far post, he calmly turned it past Vishal Kaith, bringing the visitors back in the game.

The introduction of Noufal PN did bring a lot of flair to the left flank for the Islanders. The 23-year-old showed a lot of promise since coming off the bench in the second half. The youngster continued troubling the Mohun Bagan Super Giant backline and eventually found substitute Thaer Krouma in the box, who hammered the ball home to restore parity for the visitors in the dying moments of the match, salvaging a crucial point.

