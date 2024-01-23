ISL: NorthEast United FC sign Tomi Juric on free transfer

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 23 : Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC announced the signing of Australian striker Tomi Juric on a free transfer.

Tomi Juric is a decorated player, who has been capped 41 times for the Socceroos and was part of the AFC Asian Cup winning squad in 2015 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Juric has had successful stints across Europe and Asia, notably at Western Sydney Wanderers, where he won the AFC Champions League, FC Luzern, Roda JC, and more recently, Melbourne Victory.

The Australian international, known for his goal-scoring ability and winning mentality on the field, brings a wealth of experience to the Highlanders.

"I'm eager to contribute to NorthEast United's journey in the Indian Super League. I am ready to help the team achieve its goals for the season. It's a new challenge, and I am committed to giving my all for the fans and the club," Juric said in an official statement by ISL.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali commended Juric's class, saying, "Tomi is a top-class player with a lot of experience playing at the highest level. His achievements, along with his goal-scoring ability, make him a valuable addition to our squad. We believe his presence will be a game changer."

The club's CEO, Mandar Tamhane expressed confidence in this acquisition, stating, "We are very happy to welcome Tomi Juric to NorthEast United FC. He brings with him valuable experience and winning mentality to the squad having won the AFC Campions League and Asian Cup. We believe he has all the qualities we need as we head into the business end of the league."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor