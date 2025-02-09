ISL: Playoffs contenders Odisha FC, Punjab FC look to avoid consecutive losses

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 9 : Odisha FC will host Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The Juggernauts will pursue recovering from their 2-1 setback to FC Goa in their previous match, whereas Punjab FC will have their sights set on a league double over the opponents, since they had clinched a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture on September 20, 2024. A win here could mark the maiden time that Punjab FC defeated an opponent twice in the same season, as stated in a release from ISL.

Odisha FC have been on a turbulent ride of late, losing and drawing thrice each in their previous seven matches, struggling for consistency. They have netted 12 times in these seven games, and in the entirety of the season, the team has struck the woodwork on 13 instances - the most by any side. The hosts will bank on Diego Mauricio to produce heroics upfront, as he is one strike away from completing 10 goals for the fourth time in his ISL career.

In their most recent away game, Punjab FC were dealt with a 0-3 loss by the Mohun Bagan Super Giant. If they are unable to score again, it will be only the second time when they fail to find the back of the net in consecutive games in the ISL.

Both these sides are out of the top-six positions presently. Odisha FC are seventh in the standings with 25 points from 19 games due to six victories and seven draws, trailing sixth-placed Bengaluru FC by three points (28). Punjab FC are ninth with 23 points, but they have a game in hand, having featured in only 18 matches thus far. The two sides are well in contention to qualify for the playoffs but need to ensure that further time doesn't slip away before they begin getting a streak of positive outcomes under their belt.

Odisha FC have conceded multiple goals in their last two home games. If they do so again, it will be their outright longest streak of such a defensive track record in ISL history. Overall, they have kept just three clean sheets this season, which is the second-lowest in the league.

Odisha FC have scored the second-most goals in the league (37 strikes in 19 games). While Mauricio has been at the forefront, finding the back of the net nine times, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Mourtada Fall have scored on five and four occasions too respectively.

This season, just 3.1 per cent of Punjab FC's total touches on the ball have come inside the opposition's box (296 out of 9587). It is the second-lowest in the league behind Hyderabad FC (2.8%), and it reflects in them being the fifth-least scoring team in the league, with 26 strikes to their name.

Punjab FC have won just once in their previous nine games, conceding 19 goals in the process. Their season so far has been a story of two halves, with them having garnered six wins in the initial nine encounters of the campaign. Regardless, the team has a fair bit of time left (six games in the league stages) to challenge for the playoffs.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera explained his team's approach for the coming fixture.

"To ensure that the players recover mentally and physically is the most important thing. We are approaching the next game with excitement since it's a new opportunity for us," Lobera was quoted in a release from ISL as saying.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis insisted that his team is focused on getting all three points from the match.

"Everyone knows that it's a crucial game. We have six finals left and we are extremely concentrated on winning this game," Dilmperis said.

In their three ISL matches thus far, Odisha FC have won twice, whereas Punjab FC have emerged victorious once.

