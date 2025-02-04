ISL: Punjab FC gear up to change tides against table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 4 : Punjab FC will look to carry their winning momentum when they take on league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the India Super League fixture away here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

The Shers, currently ninth in the league table with 23 points from 17 matches, will be aiming to put up a strong fight against the table-toppers Mohun Bagan, who sit comfortably at the top with 43 points from 19 matches. A positive result in this game would provide a significant boost to Punjab's playoff ambitions as they look to close the gap on the teams above them. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM.

Speaking ahead of the game, Punjab FC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and taking the fight to the league leaders. "Every match for us is important for us from this point on. We will have to play every match like a final and any point we can take is really important. Tomorrow's match will be crucial like the others. We have to be focused during the entirety of the game and stick to our game plan", said Dilmperis.

The Shers will take confidence from their thrilling 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC, where Luka Majcen's injury-time winner secured all three points. The Slovenian striker remains Punjab FC's talisman upfront, with seven goals and three assists this season. Filip Mrzljak, who also found the net in the previous match, has been a vital presence in midfield alongside Ezequiel Pulga Vidal, both of whom have played crucial roles in creating and converting chances. January signing Petros Giakoumakis impressed on his first start and will be eager to build on that performance. However, the Shers will miss the services of Asmir Suljic, who is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

Defensively, Ivan Novoselec, who played a crucial role in Punjab FC's last-minute winner against Bengaluru, will need to marshal the backline effectively alongside Nikhil Prabhu, Tekcham Abhishek Singh and Suresh Meitei. The youngsters have racked up 48, 36 and 29 interceptions respectively placing them in the top five of the league statistics.

Sharing his thoughts during the pre-match press conference, Midfielder Filip Mrzljak said, "I'm a type of player who respects the coach in every decision and tactical plan he makes. You need to be focused, dedicated and listen to what the coaches say to accomplish all the goals that the coach and the team put in front of you. The team has been working really hard for tomorrow and we hope to play our best game against Mohun Bagan who are a very good side."

Mohun Bagan enters this match in formidable form, unbeaten in their last five matches, including a dominant 4-0 win over Mohammedan SC in their most recent outing. Under the guidance of Jose Francisco Molina, the Kolkata-based side boasts the best home record in the league, with eight wins and one draw. Their attack, led by Dimitri Petratos and Jamie Maclaren, has been lethal, scoring 36 goals this season, while their defence has been equally resolute, keeping 11 clean sheets.

"When a team scores two goals against you from set-pieces, then it's obvious that you should be aware of their physical strength. We will change some things tomorrow but I think the most important thing that we should be really careful is that most of the times Mohun Bagan have the quality to take advantage of any situation and score goals", the coach said when asked about conceding in the reverse fixture against tomorrow's opponent.

While Punjab FC will need to be wary of Mohun Bagan's offensive firepower, they will also take motivation from their own ability to create chances against the Mariners from their previous encounter. The Shers dominated the first half at home, only to see the game slip away due to a series of contentious decisions. Despite a spirited performance, the Shers were left frustrated with 1-3 defeat as crucial moments went against them. This time, they will need to be more clinical in the final third and resolute in defence to secure a positive result.

With Punjab looking to boost their playoff ambitions and Mohun Bagan aiming to continue their winning streak, the match promises to be an exciting contest. The Shers will need to be at their very best to return from Kolkata with a crucial result.

