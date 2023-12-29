ISL: Roy Krishna's brace powers Odisha FC to 4-1 comeback win against Jamshedpur FC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 29 : Roy Krishna's brace powered Odisha FC to pull off a dominant 4-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The Kalinga Warriors' talented and experienced attacking force clicked cohesively to put four goals past the Jamshedpur FC defence in the first half to clinch the win and continue their unbeaten streak to 11 games in all competitions.

The visitors began the game strongly with Rei Tachikawa's stunner from outside of the box to bag the opener in the 23rd minute.

However, the attacking trio of Roy Krishna, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Diego Mauricio's onslaught in the remaining 20-odd minutes helped Odisha FC to make a comeback in the game.

Krishna was the star of the show, playing a pivotal role in three of the four goals apart from Mauricio's goal from the penalty kick. He first set up one for Isak in the 27th minute, which the youngster tapped in conveniently to bag the equaliser. Nine minutes later, the Fijian striker jumped upon a rebound of a shot by Mauricio to get his team a lead from the right-hand side of the box.

Mauricio got his due in the added time of the first half, earning a spot-kick due to a foul by TP Rehenesh and hammering it into the net to get Odisha FC's third goal of the night.

After the home side's attacker, Isak carved open the backline of Jamshedpur FC, later Krishna pulled off another neat finish to bring up the fifth goal of the night.

After the end of the final whistle, the Odisha-based side clinched a 4-1 win over the visitors.

Roy Krishna was named the 'Player of the Match' following his two-goal haul against Jamshedpur FC.

Odisha FC have rounded off the opening half of the ISL 2023-24 campaign with seven victories and three draws in 12 games. Their dominance has been a result of a free-flowing attacking unit, supported by a solid defensive setup that has conceded only 12 goals so far.

On the other hand, the Red Miners need to make some corrections to ensure that the second half of the campaign unfolds in a better way for them.

