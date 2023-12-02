ISL: Roy Krishna's strike powers Odisha FC to fifth successive win

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], December 2 : Odisha FC bagged their fifth win on a trot in all competitions as they defeated Jamshedpur FC 1-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

"A lot of people ask me why I sign players who have worked with me before. It is because I know these players both as professionals as well as persons. It is very important to build a good connection between the Indian players and the foreign players," Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera had recently said in an interaction with the league.

Lobera has some of his trusted lieutenants in his team. The gameplay that he unfolds on the field is a treat to the eyes of the viewers, and Ahmed Jahouh plays a pivotal role in helping bring that about.

From his timely tackles to amazing assists, Jahouh is a complete package running the show from the centre of the park. Incidentally, his goal-contributing effort came from a corner move in the 56th minute tonight, which was conceded to the Juggernauts by Jamshedpur FC defender Pratik Chaudhari, as per a press release from ISL.

With four strikes, Diego Mauricio is the top-scoring player in the fixtures between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC. The Brazilian fancies playing against the Red Miners and has historically thrived against them. But, Lobera took a call that surprised many before the game.

Having both the luxury as well as the liberty to fall back on quality options on the bench, Lobera replaced Mauricio with Roy Krishna in the starting XI. The Fijian met the corner kick by Jahouh with utmost precision and slotted it into the net from close range to hand Odisha FC the eventual winner of the game.

For Jamshedpur FC, their challenges in front of the game further extended, as consistent efforts by the creative duo of Rei Tachikawa and Jeremy Manzorro, along with the imposing presence of Daniel Chima Chukwu could not help them find the elusive goal despite attempting 20 shots and directing three of them on target in the game.

Key Performer of the Match

Ahmed Jahouh (Odisha FC)

Jahouh was the heartbeat of the game for the Juggernauts, completing 75 passes with an 87 per cent accuracy, making four tackles, creating five goal-scoring opportunities, and attempting six tackles in addition to making the decisive assist that secured the three points for Odisha FC.

What's next for both teams?

Odisha FC will next play the Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 6. Jamshedpur FC will be squaring off against Chennaiyin FC at home the following day.

Brief Scores

Jamshedpur FC 0 - 1 Odisha FC (Roy Krishna 56').

