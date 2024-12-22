ISL: Second-half blitz propels Kerala Blasters FC to 3-0 win over Mohammedan SC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 22 : Kerala Blasters FC returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Sunday. With this win, the home team secured a league double over Mohammedan SC this season.

A stellar second-half performance by Kerala Blasters FC saw goals from Noah Sadaoui and Alexandre Coeff, complemented by an own goal from Bhaskar Roy.

The opening half hour of the game saw both defences standing firm, thwarting attacking moves. The hosts managed a few half-chances, with Noah orchestrating most of the play. He combined well with Kwame Peprah before the drinks break, but the Ghanaian's header lacked power to trouble Roy in goal.

In the final quarter of the first half, Kerala Blasters FC dominated possession, while Mohammedan SC held their defensive lines. The best opportunity of the half came when Adrian Luna delivered a long ball to Noah in the box. The Moroccan headed it towards an onrushing Korou Singh, but the youngster's header struck the post. Peprah then hit the side netting, concluding a first half that saw only one shot on target.

Kerala Blasters FC carried their momentum into the second half, with Milos Drincic coming close to breaking the deadlock. From a Luna corner, Drincic connected well but was denied by Bhaskar Roy's diving save. Moments later, Drincic missed another opportunity, heading wide from a subsequent corner.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 62nd minute, courtesy of an error by Bhaskar Roy. Misjudging a corner from Luna, Roy deflected the ball into his own net, gifting Kerala Blasters FC the lead.

The hosts nearly doubled their advantage shortly after when Korou squared the ball to Luna in the box, but Zodingliana Ralte cleared the danger. In the 71st minute, Mohammedan SC made an attacking substitution, bringing on Cesar Manzoki for Carlos Franca in search of an equaliser.

However, Kerala Blasters FC extended their lead in the 80th minute. Korou found Noah in the penalty area after a cleared corner. With ample space, the Moroccan directed a powerful header into the bottom-right corner.

The hosts sealed the win in the 90th minute when substitute Alexandre Coeff scored the third goal. Receiving a cross from Luna, the Frenchman hammered the ball home, securing Kerala Blasters FC's fourth victory of the season.

Adrian Luna, though credited with only one assist, played a pivotal role in all three goals. He created six chances, delivered 10 crosses, and contributed defensively with a tackle and interception, achieving a 79% passing accuracy over the 90 minutes.

Mohammedan SC will face Odisha FC on December 27, while Kerala Blasters FC will take on Jamshedpur FC on December 29.

