ISL: Solo skillful goals that lit up the League

New Delhi [India], August 9 : When we think of great goals, it's often the thunderous long-range strikes or spectacular volleys that spring to mind. Yet, some of the most unforgettable moments come from players who rely on skill and composure rather than sheer power. This list celebrates solo brilliance, goals where dribbling, close control, and smart decision-making under pressure outshone raw force, as per the official website of Indian Super League (ISL).

Each goal featured here was picked not just because it ended in the back of the net but because of what happened before the shot was taken. Whether it was a mazy run from the halfway line or a composed finish after dancing through traffic, these goals demanded a rare blend of technique, awareness and composure. They're difficult to replicate, and that's what makes them special.

While long-range strikes are impressive in their own right, we've focused instead on those moments where players made something out of nothing with the ball at their feet.

Bright Enobakhare's solo effort is widely considered one of the most iconic in ISL history. In a 1-1 draw at Tilak Maidan Stadium during the 2020-21 season, East Bengal FC were down to ten men before Enobakhare produced a moment of magic.

Enobakhare picked the ball up in midfield and made his way past four FC Goa defenders. He brushed past them with ease while showing pace and close control. Despite his second touch being loose, he recovered beautifully and beat three others before calmly slotting it past the keeper into the bottom corner. The goal stunned everyone and sparked debate whether it's the best individual goal ever in the ISL.

In a match where Jamshedpur FC trailed league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant, their centre-back, Stephen Eze, produced a moment of pure drama around the hour mark. Starting just outside his own box, he broke through midfield with the ball while beating his marker. Once near the opposition box, he beat two other defenders before finishing low into the bottom corner. A full-pitch solo effort from a defender.

His composed poise and control under pressure earned his team a vital 1-1 draw and elevated him to hero status among Jamshedpur FC fans.

In Kerala Blasters FC's emphatic 3-1 win over Mumbai City FC, Sahal Abdul Samad made a difficult finish look effortless as he opened the scoring. After robbing the ball just outside the box, he dribbled forward while dodging past two defenders in tight space and drilled a low shot from a sharp angle into the net with two defenders closing down on him. It was a goal built on quick feet and confidence.

El Khayati, known for his creativity, scored a breathtaking solo goal as Chennaiyin FC recorded a 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. Coming off the bench, he sealed the result with a stunning strike at the death. The midfielder was put through on goal and, despite acres of space ahead, he cut inside, feinting a shot into the top corner. Instead, he took a delicate touch and sold a dummy to both the defender and the keeper, opening up space to calmly roll the ball into the net. Commentator Paul Masefield called it the best goal he had seen so far during that season.

FC Goa ended a 13-match winless streak against Mumbai City with a 3-1 win, powered by a brace from Guarrotxena. His first goal in the 24th minute was pure solo magic: picking up the ball at the edge of the 18-yard box, he tip-toed laterally past almost the entire Mumbai City FC defence before drilling a shot into the bottom corner. It set the tone for the match, and FC Goa eventually secured a comfortable win with the Spaniard leading the way.

Liston Colaco proved he could score more than just long-range golazos with a stunning solo effort. In a 3-0 home win for Mohun Bagan Super Giant during the 2024-25 season, he showcased his close control and composure. After a couple of deft touches to bring the ball under control, he drove forward into traffic while being surrounded by two players and a marker closing in.

Yet, he managed to retain possession and exploit a pocket of space inside the box. A clever dummy sent Eze and another player the wrong way before he calmly rolled the ball into the bottom corner. The goal was the highlight of the game, and it stood out not for its power but for how effortlessly Colaco beat his markers and picked his spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor