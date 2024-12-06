ISL: Two second-half goals seal victory for Punjab FC over Mohammedan SC

New Delhi [India], December 6 : Punjab FC celbrated victory over Mohammedan SC with a 2-0 scoreline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in the national capital in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on Friday.

Two second-half goals from Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzljak were enough to bag three points for them. Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, had plenty of chances but they couldn't convert them into goals.

The match started with a lot of intensity with Punjab FC pushing bodies forward in search of the opener. Although they didn't create glaring chances, the first chance of the match fell to the hosts as Filip Mrzljak unleashed Luka Majcen with a dink pass from a fast break. The Slovenian showed great control and immediately pulled the trigger. The ball took a touch of Bhaskar Roy in goal before hitting the post on its way out.

Soon afterwards, the visitors had the best chance to go ahead in the game. Alexis Gomez stretched the Punjab FC defence with his movement on the left flank. The Argentine nutmegged a couple of defenders with his eventual pass to Lalremsanga Fanai on the far post. The youngster, who was completely unmarked in the box, failed to make the right connection as the ball went wide off the target.

Following this chance, there was a good spell of sustained pressure from the visitors which saw the likes of Carlos Franca, Alexis Gomez and Mirjalol Kasimov get involved in creating chances. Meanwhile, Punjab FC's backline absorbed all the pressure brilliantly under the leadership of Ivan Novoselec.

In the second period, Mohammedan SC had the upper hand in the first few minutes with Remsanga finding him in the mix of things once again. A brilliant square pass from Franca found the winger on the far post but his lack of awareness meant that he once again scuffed his shot wide.

In the 49th minute, Bhaskar was forced to come up with a save after Mrzljak tried his luck from close range following an excellent combination play with Majcen. The Croatian came close to closing again in the 58th minute but was again denied by the post.

However, the ball wasn't cleared away as Ricky Shabong found Majcen from the rebound and the Slovenian slotted it past Bhaskar Roy in goal to break the deadlock. He also became the highest goal contributor for Punjab FC with 13 goals in the competition. Majcen has now contributed to 38.44 per cent of all goals, taking him to the top of the list.

The goal gave great momentum to Panagiotis Dilmperis' men as they played with more assurance and confidence. In the 66th minute, Punjab FC doubled their lead courtesy of a fast break which saw Vidal unlock the inexperienced Mohammedan SC defence and find Mrzljak in space. The Croatian, who struck the post twice on the night, finally found the back of the net.

Punjab FC maintained their rigid defensive shape as Mohammedan SC struggled to create openings in the final quarter. With this win, Punjab FC propelled to the third position on the points table with young custodian Muheet Shabir Khan registering a clean sheet on his ISL debut.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor